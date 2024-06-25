Enugu targets job creation, tourism development as Mbah flags off gaming conference

Enugu State government has said that it was leveraging the forthcoming gaming conference to create more employment opportunities and advance tourism in the state.

Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, will on Thursday, June 27 declare open the Enugu State Gaming Conference (ESGC) scheduled to hold at the Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu.

Announcing the coming event in a press conference, Arinze Arum, executive secretary and chief executive officer of the Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission, said the conference would not only showcase the immense potential of gaming industry in the state, but would provide a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations, with the aim of unlocking the economic benefits of gaming industry in the state.

The conference, he said, was poised to bringing together industry stakeholders from both private and public sectors across the country and beyond to explore new opportunities and collaborations with the gaming sector and also to foster growth and development within the industry.

He also said that the Enugu State Gaming Conference represents a significant milestone in advancing the state position as a key player in Nigeria’s growing gaming tourism market.

“By leveraging its regulatory powers and creating fertile ground for partnership opportunities, ESGC is paving the way for a better regulated and viable gaming industry,” he said.

According to the Chief Executive, “Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission as state regulator, plays a crucial role in shaping the industry’s landscape in our state.

“The commission brings value to the table by our ability to ensure a fair and transparent gaming environment through innovative ideas and flexible but firm regulations. We aim to strike a balance between creating opportunities for growth and protecting the interest of our citizens.”

Arum, who also said that one of their primary objectives was to foster employment generation within the gaming industry, pointed out that they understood the importance of job creation for the people of Enugu State and are committed to providing a platform that encourages this by partnering operators and industry experts.

“We aim to develop an ecosystem that benefits both the state and its residents. Enugu State is on a mission to showcase the promising prospects of the gaming industry within the region. We firmly believe that this industry has the potential to transform our state into gaming tourism destination and with its economic benefits in mind, we are keen to explore the vast opportunities that lie within the sector,” he said.

Arum maintained that Enugu State was land of opportunities and that Governor Peter Mbah’s administration was committed to growing the state economy from $4.4bn to $30bn, hence, the agency was committed to expanding these opportunities to make Enugu State the premier destination for investment, business, tourism and for living.