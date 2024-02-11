Enugu Resident Doctors cancel proposed strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital (ESUTTH), Parklane, has cancelled their proposed indefinite strike.

The resolution was announced by its President, Ofonere Chukwunonso on Friday, during a media briefing.

Chukwunonso said they would no longer embark on strike as the state governor, Peter Mbah, has met all their demands which included financial and welfare improvement, release of residency training fund, employment of more medical doctors and other health workers.

He further stated that the governor went beyond their target through deliberate efforts to transform the hospital into a brand new, modern hospital.

The president who appreciated the governor for his intervention in the hospital, expressed the felling of medical doctors in the institution.

“We are glad that all our demands were fulfilled by the government, the gesture showed Governor Mbah was mindful of his promise to transform the healthcare sector through the right incentives, infrastructure and reforms.

“We want to thank the governor in a special way. We have received all the good news, including the approval and immediate release of fund for the medical residency training. We are not unaware of all that the governor is doing in Parklane Hospital. We are glad that ESUTTH is turning into a brand-new hospital in this part of the Niger. It can only come from the governor. He has helped us achieve a lot in this hospital,” the NARD President added.