Enugu investors commend Mbah over investments in infrastructure

Scores of investors and entrepreneurs based in Enugu State have commended Governor Peter Mbah for his commitment in meeting up with his campaign promises, especially as regards investment in critical infrastructure such as roads water, security, among others.

Speaking at a one-day economic and investment summit, with the theme “Inflation, Production, and Weak Currency: Prospects and Challenges:, organized by a group of investors in Enugu, , Chidera Nwodo, the Chief Executive Officer of Glorious Properties Nigeria Limited, described the governor’s action as a deliberate and aggressive effort to catalyze investment across the State and build new infrastructure that would attract more investors to the State.

He stressed that despite the challenges facing businesses and investments in Nigeria owing to inflation, high cost of procurement and production, Governor Mbah’s Administration has been serving as an enabler for them to remain in business.

Nwodo noted that all hope were not lost if the Federal Government would start rolling out incentives for local industries to produce and export their products.

“The Nigeria economy can still recover if the Federal Government decides to look inward, encourage local manufacturers to go into mass production and export what they are producing. The implication is that Nigeria, rather than depending on import will have to market its own products outside the shores of its border and earn in hard currency. This will ensure Balance of Trade.

“We must also find a way to encourage our people to patronize locally made goods against the insatiable appetite for foreign goods. More consumption of local production and less dependent on foreign goods will speed up the recovery process”, he said.

He emphasized that sub-nationals such as State Governments have a huge role to play in the economic recovery process by creating enabling environment through the right infrastructure for investment.

According to him, many of them in Enugu State are still in business because of the huge investment by the Administration of Peter Mbah is committing to infrastructure, security and other projects that are business-enablers and investment-friendly.

“When you look at the security situation in the state, you can confidently score the governor over 95% across board. You can transact your business from Sunday to Saturday without security breach or fear. You know, no business will thrive in a chaotic atmosphere. So, we will continue to expand what we have in this state because of the guaranteed security architecture on ground”, he added.