Enugu International Trade Fair ends with promise to improve in 2024 edition

Enugu International Trade Fair, which started on 24th March 2023 has come to an end with an assurance from the Chamber President that the 35th edition will be better than 2023.

The President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Jasper Nduagwuike, who performed the closing ceremony, thanked all who participated at the fair for insisting to come despite the multiple challenges faced by Nigerians during the period.

Nduagwuike, represented by the Deputy President, Odega Jideonwu,, said that the challenges of the election year and naira redesign affected the fair.

“Election years are usually like this but then, 2023 was compounded with the misadventure of an ill-conceived, very poorly executed naira redesign and the quest to achieve in weeks the cashless policy that took more advanced economies years to achieve,” he said.

Read also: Asaba boils as police officer kills businessman over N100

He however, noted that inspite of all the challenges, deals were sealed, relationships created and proper networks established, the reasons for the fair was achieved.

He appreciated all participants, specially, the Nigerian Brewery Plc, Dangote Industries Ltd and Universal Insurance Plc, who co-sponsored the fair.

He said that although the fair may not meet up to their expectations, he expressed optimism that the 35th Enugu International Trade Fair, coming up next year, 2024, will be better than this year’s fair.

The Vice president, Trade Fair, Nkem Osakwe assured that ECCIMA would continue to strive and improve on it’s services.

Certificates of Excellence were presented to some participants. They include the Nigerian Brewery Plc, Dangote Industries, Universal Insurance Plc and a Chinese company, Sangvur International Ltd.