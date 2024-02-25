Enugu, Edves unveil groundbreaking digital infrastructure initiative

Enugu State has launched a pioneering digital infrastructure initiative for education across the state, in partnership with Edves, one of the foremost providers of educational technology solutions in Nigeria.

According to the state government, this transformative partnership signifies a significant leap forward in revolutionising the educational landscape and ensuring equitable access to quality education across the state.

Read also: How digital infrastructure gap deepens learning inequalities in Nigeria

In a statement seen by BusinessDay, the Smart & Green Schools Initiative is at the forefront of this collaboration, a flagship program aimed at modernising educational facilities and enhancing learning outcomes.

The statement read: “Through this initiative, Edves has spearheaded the integration of experiential curriculum and pedagogy frameworks, leveraging innovative models such as PEARL and CASE.

Read also: NCC pledges robust digital infrastructure to boost financial services

“The strategic deployment of an Artificial Intelligence Model further augments the national curriculum and assessments, enriching the learning experience for students.

“Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Governor of the state, and Ndubueze Leonard Mbah, commissioner, are praised for their visionary leadership in driving this transformative agenda. Under their stewardship, 260 Smart and Green Schools are being constructed, and distributed across every ward in the state.”

This development, according to the statement, aims to address critical educational challenges identified by UNESCO, focusing on narrowing the digital divide and fostering inclusive access to quality education.

“Central to the success of this initiative is the historic allocation of over 30 percent of the state budget to education, a bold commitment that emphaises the government’s unwavering dedication to advancing the educational sector.

“This significant investment directly tackles pressing issues such as the Funding Gap, Digital Divide, and Learning Crisis, positioning Enugu State as a trailblazer in educational reform. By prioritising education and embracing cutting-edge technologies, Enugu State sets a precedent for transformative change in the Nigerian educational landscape.”

Meanwhile, Edves reaffirms its commitment to catalysing educational advancement through innovative tools and solutions that empower students, educators, and stakeholders alike.

“Through this collaborative partnership with the Enugu State Ministry of Education, we continue to make strides in shaping the future of education in Enugu State, marking a historic milestone in the journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all,” the company said.