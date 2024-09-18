Enugu bans sale of dead animals for food

Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture has warned traders against the sale of animals mostly poultry, which died of unknown causes for food in local markets.

Patrick Ubtu, commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-industrialization, issued the warning during an unscheduled inspection of Gariki Poultry Market, in Enugu South Local Government Area of the State.

Ubru noted that the veterinary department of the ministry in collaboration with local government disease surveillance and notification officers investigated reports of such practices in markets in the state.

“The government reiterates that the sale of dead animals for food that is unknown is a serious crime and will not be tolerated.

“He emphasized the grave health risks associated with consuming such meat, as it can lead to zoonotic diseases, which are easily transmitted from animals to humans.

“This act can lead to epidemics of varying magnitude with severe public health consequences and economic losses to individuals, families, and the state in general,” Ubru said.

The government urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases of sick dead animals being sold in markets or other locations to the veterinary desk officers in the local government areas or the nearest veterinary clinics.

Members of the public were also directed to report suspected cases to the Director of Veterinary Service, 08037178703; State Veterinary Epidemiologist: 08066865511; Director Public Health and Disease Control, 08037431577; and State Epidemiologist, 08033375344