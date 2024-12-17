Entrepreneurs trained on strategies for building sustainable businesses

Small business operators and entrepreneurs from across the nation have been trained on strategies for building resilient and sustainable businesses at the 2024 Boss Summit.

Othman Abdulrasheed, convener of the Boss Summit 2024, stated that the summit aims to expose participants to innovative strategies for building and sustaining successful businesses.

According to Abdulrasheed, the summit themed ‘Build to Last: Strategies for Mastering the Long Game in Business’ will equip participants with strategies for brand sustainability.

“Scaling a business has both personal and societal benefits. It empowers business owners to live the lifestyle they deserve and creates opportunities for economic growth and development,” he said.

He noted that the summit underscored the importance of adopting sustainable business models to remain resilient during changes while highlighting three major barriers to scaling businesses, which include inefficient systems, leadership gaps, and access to capital.

He stated that participants learnt about the importance of hiring a team as soon as the business can afford it and how to build and retain a team of motivated and committed staff.

According to him, they also gained insights on how to balance the demands of running a business with keeping family bonds strong.

The convener added that participants were trained on determining the right time for transition from a day job to entrepreneurship and how to identify and leverage opportunities within their existing ventures for growth.

The summit also emphasised the importance of mastering the “3Ks” of business, which include knowledge of the business itself, knowledge of the environment, and knowledge of the customers, he explained.

The Boss Summit 2024 also recognised and rewarded outstanding business leaders and entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and resilience in their businesses.

The Mastermind Resilience Award was presented to Maimuna Alkali, Salmah Nuhu Gidado, and Hauwa Datti-Garba, while the BOSS 10X Award was awarded to Zainab Muhammad.

The summit equipped participants to build and sustain successful businesses that will thrive in today’s competitive market.

With the insights and strategies gained from the summit, participants are well-equipped with the tools and strategies to stay ahead of the curve and overcome the challenges of the business world.

The Boss Summit 2024 has set a new standard for business events in Nigeria, providing a platform for entrepreneurs and business owners to connect, learn, and grow.

