Enugu SME Centre completes ITF-NECA vocational training programme

…certifies over 150 participants

In a landmark achievement for youth empowerment, the Enugu SME Centre has successfully concluded the third edition of its Construction Skills TVET Programme under the ITF-NECA Vocational Training initiative.

The transformative programme, designed to equip youth with practical skills in plumbing, electrical installation, and maintenance, aligns with Nigeria Skills Qualification Board (NSQB) standards, ensuring international alignment with World Skills Standards.

Implemented in partnership with the COPEN Group, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), and C-STEMP Skills Training Centre, the initiative trained and certified over 150 participants after four months of intensive hands-on mentorship with master craftsmen.

The certifications were awarded during the third edition of the Amadeo Business Summit, a significant platform showcasing youth empowerment in action.

This year’s edition marked a major milestone in the programme, which has now trained approximately 750 youth in the last few years, amid emphasis on rigorous, hands-on training that ensures participants are well-equipped for the labor market. Upon completion, these graduates are placed in jobs, guaranteeing immediate economic impact and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

Graduates expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

Ugwuoke Daniel, one of the graduates, shared, “This programme has given me a new lease on life. I now have the skills to start my own business and support my family.”

Similarly, Nwachukwu Favour, another graduate, remarked, “The training opened doors for me. I never imagined I could learn so much in such a short time. It has been life-changing.”

Speaking on the programme’s broader impact, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser on Digital Economy & MSMEs and director-general, Enugu SME Center, said, “Over the years, we have implemented several Human Capital Development Programs, training over 15,000 youth in tech skills, construction artisanal skills, and business support skills.”

By ensuring job placements upon completion, these initiatives reflect our unwavering commitment to addressing unemployment and building a thriving economy in Enugu State.”

Speaking further, Chilo-Offiah said, “This programme underscores our dedication to equipping the youth with market-ready skills. We are not only transforming lives but also contributing to the broader economy of Enugu State. The collaboration with ITF, NECA, COPEN Group, and C-STEMP has been instrumental in driving impactful initiatives like this. Together, we are building a resilient workforce and positioning Enugu as a hub for innovation and productivity.”

As well, the programme aligns with the broader vision of Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, to transform the state into an economic powerhouse with a $30 billion GDP.

Governor Mbah’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, small business development, and innovative skill-building initiatives has been instrumental in enabling impactful programmes like the training.

“We are grateful for His Excellency’s visionary leadership and steadfast support. Programmes like this align with his strategic agenda to empower our youth, create jobs, and position Enugu State as a hub for economic transformation and innovation,” Chilo-Offiah emphasized.

Meanwhile, the ITF-NECA Vocational Training Programme, underpinned by Nigeria Skills Qualification Board standards, has set a benchmark for skill development initiatives. By aligning with global standards, it ensures that participants are competitive both locally and internationally, enhancing the employability of Enugu’s youth.

The programme is also a testament to the Enugu SME Center’s commitment to fostering economic growth, creating opportunities, and enabling the youth of Enugu State to thrive in a dynamic economy. It also reflects the power of strategic partnerships and the impact.

