Eno seeks investment ties with the London Borough of Southwark

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has solicited a partnership with the London Borough of Southwark in the area of education and investments.

Eno requested a visit where he was received by the new Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark, Naima Ali while expressing his gratitude for the support and highlighting his administration’s commitment to the joint projects.

He congratulated Ali on her new role and commended former Mayor Situ for his impactful service and contributions to Nigeria.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering the partnership between Akwa Ibom and Southwark, particularly the planned education exchange programme which has generated significant enthusiasm among students from rural public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom.

In a statement made available to Businessday, the newly inaugurated Mayor of Southwark, Naima Ali, was quoted as thanking Governor Eno for his dedication to advancing education and elevating Akwa Ibom’s global profile.

She assured the Governor of Southwark’s unwavering support and announced plans for a reciprocal visit by a Southwark delegation to Akwa Ibom.

Former Mayor Michael Situ, who attended the meeting, lauded Governor Eno’s visionary leadership in improving education standards in Akwa Ibom. Situ, who visited Akwa Ibom during his tenure, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the State’s projects and initiatives.

During the meeting, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Charles Udoh, presented the State’s Tourism blueprint, while Ide Owodiong Idemeko, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, highlighted investment opportunities to potential investors.

Accompanying the Governor were Secretary to the State Government Enobong Uwah, Commissioners for Works and Fire Service, Lands and Town Planning, Culture and Tourism, and Information: Eno Ibanga, Iniobong Ekong, Charles Udoh, Ini Ememobong, respectively.

Other key members of the delegation included the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, Ide Owodiong Idemeko, Managing Director of Hensenk Integrated Services Uwem Okoko, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Frank Ekpenyong.