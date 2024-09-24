Eno launches health scheme to boost access to medicare in Akwa-Ibom

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa-Ibom State has launched a health insurance scheme to boost access to affordable medicare for all categories of residents both in the formal and informal sectors, including the vulnerable groups.

Launching the health insurance scheme also known as ARISECare, Governor Eno used the opportunity to approve payment of N180 million for the initial enrollment of 9,150 junior civil servants of Grade Level 1-6, in the State on the Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Scheme (AKSHIS).

The governor, who announced the payment at the official launch of the Scheme, codenamed ARISECare in Uyo, the State Capital, reaffirmed his determination to be intentional about investing in Akwa Ibom people and ensure access to quality healthcare, especially for the vulnerable people in the rural areas.

He expressed delight for having launched the scheme in the State which, he affirmed, was in line with his social contract with the people and the aspirations of his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

He congratulated the people who had already subscribed to scheme, and commended the handlers for working hard to bring the programme to fruition.

He acknowledged the strides recorded in the primary healthcare sector since assumption of office, and announced his administration’s move to complement the health insurance scheme with an ambulance service, with the acquisition of at least one ambulance for each of the 10 Federal Constituencies, six of which, he said, had already been delivered.

Stressing the high expectations of Government on the functionality of the scheme in catering for the healthcare needs of Akwa Ibom people, the governor urged the Agency in charge to publish the accredited health centres and to take steps to ensure a robust pharmaceutical service, especially for the primary healthcare sector.

Also harping on the need for the Agency to exude optimum credibility and probity, Governor Eno said his administration would be interested in ensuring funds sunk into the scheme was judiciously spent.

Kelechi Ohiri, Director/Chief Executive Officer of National Health Insurance Authority.(NHIA), in his address, lauded the Umo Eno-led Government for launching the scheme, describing the initiative as critical for the Universal Health Coverage, which is a major component of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking earlier, Augustine Umoh, a Professor and Commissioner for Health in Akwa Ibom State, said the scheme would go down in history as one of the critical people-oriented achievements of the present administration, thanking everyone that turned up to make the launch successful.

In his overview of the scheme, Edikan Ekwere, Chairman of the Agency and SSA to the Governor, noted the scheme was to ensure that all residents of Akwa Ibom State have access to efficient and

effective health care services to reduce catastrophic health expenditure by pooling funds for strategic health care purchasing.

He noted that an individual can enroll with N18,000, N96,000 for a family of six, while a group registration of more than 10 people would be N17, 000 to access basic medical services at the primary healthcare centres in the State.