Akwa Ibom plans to launch health insurance scheme to expand access to medicare – Executive secretary

The Akwa Ibom government has announced plans to launch a health insurance scheme to expand access to medical care and ensure affordable services to a larger population of people in the state.

To this end, it has completed the accreditation of health facilities in the state which will be part of the insurance scheme with four health institutions having been selected in each of the 31 local government councils of the state.

It added that health officials were being sent to communities to enrol people in the scheme ahead of its launch “in the next couple of weeks.”

Igbemi Arthur Igbemi, a medical doctor and the Executive Secretary of the State Health Insurance Scheme who made this known when he received members of the Amadaka community from the Eastern Obola council area in his office in Uyo, the state capital said the scheme would enable many people to have access to affordable healthcare.

Igbemi who was recently appointed a Permanent Secretary described health insurance as the surest way to reduce out-of-pocket expenses adding that each beneficiary would be expected to pay a yearly premium of N18,000 only.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will be launching the health insurance scheme in Akwa Ibom state.

“Health insurance is one of the best ways of reducing out-of-pocket expenses so that people will save some money to take care of their children’s education, to feed well and be able to go to the farm and grow their crops as well as engage in fishing, that is why health insurance is the best.

“We will be coming to meet you people. Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Agency will send people out to go and enrol people into the scheme.

“We have carried out accreditation of some health facilities, in the state across all the three senatorial districts, in every local government, we have a minimum of four health facilities we visited and accredited.

“Eastern Obolo was not left out. For your information, I did not sit down to pick the health facility, but the list we got from the Primary Healthcare Development Agency included the health centre in Amadaka and the report I got was proud. They came back to say that Amadaka health facility was one of the best in terms of organisation.

“And we would appeal to you to key into what the governor is doing in the health sector. Our premium is only N18,000 per annum

“Some of you can pay for some people. If you pay, we will take over the care of these people, so when they are sick, all they need to do is to go with their cards to the health facility and once they go there, they will be treated and they don’t need to pay any money. That is what the governor is doing for us,” he said.

He appealed to the elders of the community to ensure that the health facilities were protected so that people would benefit from the “laudable projects the governor has in store for the people.’’

Igbemi who lauded the people for their orderly conduct during the just concluded ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which took place in all the 31 local councils in the state also thanked Governor Umo Eno for the programme of his administration captured in the Arise Agenda which he said showed that governor came prepared for governance.

“The governor has shown strategic leadership, he came in with the Arise Agenda that shows that he is prepared to lead, not to come and learn how to lead, from the beginning of his administration touching every sector, telling the people, this is my contract with you.’’

Earlier, Awajiogak Umin Awajiogak, the chairman of the Amadaka town council described Igbemi as a true son of the Amadaka community, an embodiment of credibility, tenacity of purpose, sincerity of mind, devotion to duty and someone who has the willingness to serve and thanked Governor Umo Eno for appointment “our son as a Permanent Secretary,” saying it was an honour to their community.

Recounting its achievements, Awajiogak said the community has remained relatively peaceful, initiated a quarterly prayer/fasting programme and provided facilities at its town hall while appealing for assistance in employing youths of the community, liaising with the state government for the completion of the abandoned Okorette, Elile, Amadaka and Kampa road project.

He also requested for a scholarship scheme for their students in Universities and other institutions of higher learning.