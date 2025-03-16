Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has flagged off the construction of Oron Maritime Infrastructure Project, with a reassurance that his administration was committed to restoring trading jetty in Oron Local Government Area.

Performing the exercise at Oron Beach, Idua Assang, in Oron Local Government Area, Governor Eno said it was an effort to ignite the renewal and renaissance of Oron as a thriving beach front town, recollecting with nostalgia, the enduring cultural and social life of the area as well as the fun memories of ferry trips from Oron to Calabar.

He equally recalled the seaside restaurants, the seafood, and the general atmosphere of love and relaxation that existed in the area, adding that it was the tourism spot to see and the maritime hub of the State.

“Today, the story is about to change. We can say emphatically that with the launching of the maritime infrastructure which we are gathered here to perform that Oron is back!

“With the flag-off of this project which includes, shore protection, constructing of a terminal building, warehouses with cold rooms, the construction of cargo, passenger and joint task force jetties, the recreational garden at the beach-front, the improvements and facelift of Oron Museum as well as the commercial park, the bright lights of Oron are aligning back.

“We are also restoring the inter-state passenger transportation between Calabar, Cross River and our State, which was one of the defining features of this town, with two passenger ferries.

“The sum total of what we are witnessing here today, is the turning around of the economic fortunes of the people of Oro, which is in line with my campaign promises,” he added.

He restated his commitment to the development of Oron Federal Constituency saying, “Work is ongoing on the 14.5km Nsit Atai-Okopedi Road, and the 11km Okopedi-Uya Oro Road, the Unyenge Road that leads to the Ibom Deep Seaport, Effiong Essang and the 2.9 kilometer Secretariat Road in Urue Offong LGA, which was commissioned last year. With your support, we will do more.”

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi appreciated the governor for being a vessel in the hands of God to change the fortunes of people in the area, describing Eno as best governor in Nigeria.

Also, the Chairman of Oron Local Government Area, Okon Enweme appreciated the Governor for fulfilling his campaign promise to his people, adding that the project, when completed, will serve multiple purposes including job creation and stimulation of the economy.

Giving an overview of the project, Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga, said the project will have shore protection, constructing of a terminal building, warehouses, the construction of cargo, passenger and joint task force jetties, and other facilities.

The Member representing Oron Federal Constituency, Hon. Martins Esin and the member representing the State Constituency, Kenim Onofiok, appreciated the Governor for his numerous development initiative in the area, and passed a vote of confidence on the Governor.

Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard, Rear Admiral Etop Ebe, also appreciated the governor’s development initiatives and assured of the Navy’s commitment to finishing their own part of the work on a record time.

