Eno approves N6.4bn gratuities, other entitlements for pensioners

Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the release of N6.4 billion for the payment of gratuities and other entitlements to retired civil servants and public sector workers.

A breakdown of the payment showed that N1 billion was for the payment of gratuities for retired primary school teachers (SUBEB); N500 million for the payment of gratuities of retired local government workers, N2.2 billion being the payment of gratuities, pension arrears, and enbloc for state retired Civil Service workers.

Read also: Lagos pensioners to fast for better pension scheme Thursday

Others include N597.4 million for the 2014 leave grant for local government workers and N2.1 billion representing the payment for leave grant for workers in the State Civil Service, bringing the total amount of funds released by Governor Eno in the months of July and August respectively to N6.4 billion.

The release of the above amount brings to over N20 billion that Governor Umo Eno has so far disbursed for the payments of gratuities and other entitlements since he assumed office a little over one year ago.