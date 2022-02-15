Energy transition, security top agenda as Buhari attends EU-AU Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, today, Tuesday, to attend the 6th European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium, expected to focus on Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition, Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure).

The summit is also expected to dwell on global Peace initiatives, the growing security challenges, Governance; and Private Sector Support and Economic Integration.

The summit which will be held from February 17 -18, 2022 will have the participants deliberate on themes currently affecting the world, as other African leaders, as well as heads of multilateral organisations, join to rub minds on global issues.

Other issues the summit is expected to discuss include “education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility, agriculture and Sustainable Development and Health Systems and Vaccine Production”, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman.

The Nigerian leader will use the opportunity of the meeting to have other bilateral engagements.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Rufai Abubakar, director general of the National Intelligence Agency; and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chief executive officer of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission will also be part of the entourage.

President Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday. The European Union had last weekend announced a support package for €820million until 2024, ahead of the summit

The package is expected to help enhance secured connectivity, digitalise public services, support entrepreneurship and build digital skills, while developing a human-centric, democratic governance framework for technology.

The European Union made the announcement when Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, hosted a delegation of the European Commission led by its Executive Vice-President, Margrethe Vestager, who is currently on a visit to the country, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The European Union (EU) is also said to be backing view canvassed by Nigeria that gas be considered a transition fuel as the global community moves towards net-zero emissions targets.

The EU backing is seen as “some bit of relief.” for Nigeria that has been in the forefront of the international advocacy on the issue

The European Union Commission’s Vice President and Nigeria also discussed issues around Digital Technology, Trade and Investment, while the importance of the energy relationship between Nigeria and the EU also featured.

Businessday gathered that consideration of all options for increased supply of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) from Nigeria to the EU was agreed to, following a request from the EU