EndSARS: Nigerian youths keep the promise to protest

Nigerian youths made real their promise to hold a protest in remembrance of peers killed in the 20.10.2020 event.

In Lagos State, the youths gathered at the Lekki toll gate point, and the Nigerian Police Force in adherence to the governor’s directives were seen arresting protesters at the toll gate.

According to an eyewitness report, the police is arresting people passing through or near the Lekki toll gate the venue of last year’s mother of protest in Nigeria.

Some of the arrested protesters alleged they were beaten and dragged into the Lagos State Task Force van.

“I was beaten and dragged into the vehicle, one of my eyes is swollen, I cannot even see well now,” one of them said.

In Abuja, protesters were seen pushing their way to the National Assembly complex irrespective of the police barricade.

The youths were chanting “we are disappointed, we are disappointed…

When found face to face with police at Abuja, youths refused to back out, shouting we no go gree oo, we no go gree!

One of the protesters said It amazes me how the police are fighting for a government that does not even care about their welfare.”

At the protest ground, some protesters were seen carrying placards some read “The Liberation Generation, you cannot kill everybody…”

Some of the protesters who spoke to the media had this to say, “Nigeria has changed forever because one man choose to ignore the plight for the innocent lives lost brutally at the hands of the law enforcement, Tinuke.

“It is either this country gets better or we go out separate ways,” Ikechukwu.

“Street will never forget all the fallen heroes rest on guys,” Aderibigbe.

“May the souls of our departed heroes once rest in peace. God of vengeance will intervene for our country Nigeria because they know nothing else but shedding innocent blood. My heart is heavy right now,” Linda.