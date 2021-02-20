BusinessDay
ENDSARS: A look back

A Rapid Response Squad officers pounces on a protester during the Occupy Lekki Protest

Last Saturday, young Nigerian demonstrators mobilised to occupy Lekki Tollgate to preclude its reopening. In the demand for justice, they were willing to get arrest us.


A lone protester at the Lekki Tollgate protesting injustice

Protesters matched in smaller units forming clusters around the protest ground. But Nigeria’s brutal security forces fought back to foil their attempt, making pockets of arrest.

40 protesters were reported arrested, including famous comedian, Mr. Macaroni.

A photo of a few of the security operatives deployed to foil the Occupy Lekki Protest

Saturday’s protest sprang from the embers of the EndSARS protest which led to the death of many at the Lekki Tollgate. The protesters were angered by the state’s decision to resume normal commercial activities at the gate.

A policeman hoisting a protester to their van during the Occupy Lekki Protest

Events around the Lekki Tollgate massacre have continued to raise dust. There are still unanswered questions, and justice, the major demand of protesters, is yet to be served evenly.

A policeman manhandles a protester during the Occupy Lekki-Protest

While the police succeeded in stopping a second wave of protest, for the next few years, #EndSARS will likely trend, but certainly in the minds of Nigerians.

Another lone protester who recalled how the Lekki Tollgate Massacre occurred. She claimed she was at the plaza when the shooting began and witnessed it all
