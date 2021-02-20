ENDSARS: A look back

Last Saturday, young Nigerian demonstrators mobilised to occupy Lekki Tollgate to preclude its reopening. In the demand for justice, they were willing to get arrest us.

Protesters matched in smaller units forming clusters around the protest ground. But Nigeria’s brutal security forces fought back to foil their attempt, making pockets of arrest.

40 protesters were reported arrested, including famous comedian, Mr. Macaroni.

Saturday’s protest sprang from the embers of the EndSARS protest which led to the death of many at the Lekki Tollgate. The protesters were angered by the state’s decision to resume normal commercial activities at the gate.

Events around the Lekki Tollgate massacre have continued to raise dust. There are still unanswered questions, and justice, the major demand of protesters, is yet to be served evenly.

While the police succeeded in stopping a second wave of protest, for the next few years, #EndSARS will likely trend, but certainly in the minds of Nigerians.