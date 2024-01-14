End of insurgency in North East in sight – CAS tell troops

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Bala Abubakar has said that the fight against insurgents in the last six months has witnessed laudable progress, adding that the troops must fight to the finish the terrorist wherever they might hide in the country.

Air Marshall Abubakar gave the marching orders to the airmen and personnel during the Christmas launcheon organised by Air Taskforce Component of Operations Hadin Kai in Maiduguri.

He noted that the troops had caused to celebrate considering the progress that was recorded in the last six months against insurgents in the northeast region.

“In taken stock of our operations across the nations I can confidently say that we have a lot of reasons to celebrate in the last 6 months

in particular, since mid of June to date; we have decimated several mass gatherings of insurgents and their logistics as well as their top commanders as a result of air power. This hope is the essence of our fight against insurgency, terrorism and all forms of criminality.

“Let us fight them until the entire nation is safe from criminals. I believe their end is in sight,”.CAS urged.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar assured that he would not relent in his efforts to support military to ensure they get rid of security challenges in the region.

Earlier, the Commander of Air Component of Operations Hadin Kai, Air Cdre GI Jibia called for more robust synergies among sisters security agenices to wipe out the insurgents.

“Sir, We will continue to fight and wins with our sisters agencies until we wipe out all the insurgents in the region,” he said.