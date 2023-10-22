Empower, help the vulnerable – U I Senior Staff Club president tells wealthy Nigerians

The well-to-do people in society have been urged to help and empower the downtrodden Nigerians at this critical time in the country.

Bisi Olawuyi, president, Senior Staff Club of the Premier University, University of Ibadan, while congratulating Dotun Sanusi, chairman of Ilaji Hotel and Sport Resort and Jagun Olubadan of Ibadanland on his natal celebration of 55years, urged wealthy people in the country to empower the poor.

Read also Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni brightens Lagos, Ibadan, Ekiti with back-to-school initiative

Olawuyi said that Sanusi has elevated service to humanity to another level, urging him to double efforts to empower more Nigerians due to the economic hardship currently being witnessed in Nigeria.

According to Olawuyi, “that the Jagun Olubadan renders help to vulnerable individuals, weak communities, and even the state cannot be a thing happening by chance” if not that the multi-billionaire is wired with milk of human kindness.

While praying for sound health and mind for the business mogul, Olawuyi said that Jagun Olubadan would live long enough to witness positive turnaround in the lives he has impacted.

While saying 55 years on Mother Earth was not a mean feat, the UI Senior Staff Club President advised other business moguls in the state to rise up and emulate the worthy contributions that Sanusi has been making to transform the poor, empower the weak and improve the internally generated revenues of Oyo State through his investments located in the state.

Read also: Traffic standstill after tanker ignites on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

He prayed to God to answer the prayers of the Chairman of Ilaji Hotel and Sport Resort as he marches ahead in life.