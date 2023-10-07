Traffic standstill after tanker ignites on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A fuel-laden tanker erupted in flames on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the OPIC area in Isheri, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, on a Friday night, leaving numerous motorists and travellers stranded.

This unforeseen incident led to drivers resorting to one-way traffic and commuters hastily seeking refuge.

The cause of the explosion remains undisclosed, and the truck driver’s intended destination remains a mystery.

At the time of this report, no emergency or law enforcement personnel had arrived at the scene.

Regrettably, this occurrence isn’t an isolated event along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Just five days prior, an unidentified man lost his life in a collision involving 16 individuals at the Magboro Bus Stop on the same highway.

Read also:Road accidents: 24 lives lost daily from January to June 2023 in Nigeria

Around 7:50 a.m., a Mercedes Benz ML350 with the licence plate AKD424HH collided with a Volkswagen commercial bus with the licence plate KSF934YA.

This incident transpired when the Mercedes Benz attempted to avoid a road user and struck a parked commercial bus at the bus stop, causing injuries to seven other passengers.