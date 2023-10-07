Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni brightens Lagos, Ibadan, Ekiti with back-to-school initiative

United Kingdom-based actress and philanthropist, Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni, has brought joy to the hearts of approximately 2,000 pupils across Lagos, Ibadan, and the rural community of Ayedun-Ekiti in Ekiti State. Her annual Back-to-School initiative, which provided free school bags, exercise books, writing materials, and sandals to nursery, primary, and secondary school students, has been the talk of the town.

This year’s initiative held special significance as it was sponsored by her Jewel Empowerment Foundation (JEF) in partnership with her late father’s foundation, the Pa Gabriel Oluwafemi Ajisola Foundation, in honour of his memory.

The generosity began in the Lagos residence of Pa Ajisola in Ogba, Lagos, on August 26. Approximately 1,000 students of all ages and classes received essential school supplies to kickstart their new academic year.

The SKYE-DM Media Communication Limited, the foundation’s media consultant, and a representative of the family, led a team that visited the hometown of the foundation’s founders on September 25. Here, they distributed around 1,000 school bags, exercise books, writing materials, and sandals to pupils from various schools, including Methodist Nursery and Primary School 1, Methodist Nursery and Primary School 2, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, St Mark’s Anglican Nursery and Primary School, and St Mary’s Catholic Nursery and Primary School, among others.

Read also: Stanbic IBTC strengthens back to school options for students

Ibadan, which benefited significantly from the previous year’s edition, also received a substantial share of this year’s initiative, with many needy pupils randomly benefiting from this heartfelt gesture.

Aribisala F. O., the headteacher of St. Mark’s Anglican Nursery and Primary School, expressed her gratitude, describing the foundation’s support as an extraordinary gesture that would bring relief to parents and positively impact the well-being of the pupils. Other school heads and teachers showered blessings on the foundation as they witnessed the donation of Back-to-School packages to their pupils, who couldn’t contain their joy and promised to use the supplies judiciously.

Read also: Back to school tips

Ajisola-Borokinni, who is also gearing up for a multimillion-naira film project, emphasised that the initiative is not for show but a way to support parents, the government, teachers, and, most importantly, enhance the academic lives of the younger generation. She recognised the challenging circumstances many children face and highlighted that JEF’s annual support, especially at the beginning of the academic year, serves as a timely relief for parents and students alike.