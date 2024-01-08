Embattled Edu blocked from meeting Tinubu

Betta Edu, the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, was on Monday blocked from accessing President Bola Tinubu, hours after her suspension was made public.

The Minister had arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2.30 pm and headed straight for the President’s office.

Although she was initially allowed to cross the pilot gate and enter the main building, she was denied access to the President’s office at the late gate.

Looking calm, the Minister composed herself and quietly left when the security men attached to the President’s office politely denied her access to the President.

Although it was not immediately clear why she was at the Presidential Villa on Monday, It was gathered that her visit may not be unconnected with her suspension from office.

Recall that the Minister had in a statement earlier, denied allegations that she transferred about N585b to a private account, an action said to be in contravention of the Finance Act.

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, had in a statement earlier, said the President, in a vowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, suspends the Minister from office with immediate effect.

The President also directed the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

The suspended Minister was directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

She was also directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conducted their investigation.

Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic of the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes.

The detective, Ngelale revealed, is with the view to conclusively reforming the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.

He also announced that the President’s directives take immediate effect.