EFCC invites suspended minister, Betta Edu over N585m scandal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited Betta Edu to its Abuja headquarters regarding an alleged N585m scandal.

The invitation comes less than an hour after President Bola Tinubu announced Edu’s suspension from office through Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity.

This was revealed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, via his X handle Monday.

Onanuga wrote: “No sacred cow as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspends Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu and asks EFCC to handle investigation.

Read official statement: “In line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu suspends the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect.

“The President further directs the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

“The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

“Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes with a view to conclusively reforming the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.

“These directives of the President take immediate effect.”