Elshcon, marine services firm, mounts ‘Open Strategy’ in Port Harcourt

The management of Elshcon Nigeria Limited has conducted what it called an ‘Open Strategy’ which involved brainstorming with outsider who knows a bit about the operations of the company.

Elshcon was registered in 1990 by a young doctor, Emi Membere-Otaji. It however, began operations in 1994.

It was the second private business set up by Membere-Otaji after the establishment of the Princes Hospital even while he was working at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

Membere-Otaji, a first-rate scholar, was trained in the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and graduated in gynecology.

He was exposed to politics early and got appointed as chairman of the Rivers State-owned West African Glass Industry (WAGI), the only publicly quoted company east of the Niger then. He was to serve on the board once again, garnering corporate governance experience.

He later became Commissioner for Health under Governor Peter Odili (1999-2003) and made Rivers to win the best healthcare delivery state during the Jerry Gana assessment tour of Nigeria under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

He took the experience and knowledge to run his two companies (Princess which gave birth to a world-class medical centre, Princess Signature; and Elshcon that grew to a giant in marine services and maritime activities supporting oil and gas).

Read also: How easy and laundered money clash at sea

To grow more and consolidate, Membere-Otaji seemed to bring a template he got from Dubai where the emir sits with his team once in a while to allow outsiders review the Dubai business model.

He thus first conducted an ‘Open Strategy’ on the Princess group and last Saturday, September 17, 2022, on Elshcon. The session included top, middle and low staff members.

In his opening remarks, the chairman/CEO (Membere-Otaji, a Kalabari/Ijaw chief) said Elshcon now has six units; Marine (inland and offshore activities); Fabrications & Construction unit; Supply Base; Lifting unit; Ship-building; and Anchors (lifting gears, deck services).

These units service and supply to energy and non-energy sectors of the economy. The company built all their inland vessels and they are now moving containers around Africa up to 4,000 TEUs.

The session was for the outsiders to suggest corrections, improvements, and areas of consolidation and expansion, either in volume or in diversity.

Some experts suggested more water-based businesses such as fishing and export based businesses using water and vessels that are already in their aspect.

Others suggested more lifting businesses to service the oil industry and the growing maritime and shipping businesses in Port Harcourt.