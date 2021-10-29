ELOY conference and awards 2021 set to provide platform for women in MSMEs to thrive

The Eloy Conference and Awards 2021 is set to provide a platform for Women in MSMEs to thrive and sustain their businesses through access to mentoring, training, affordable finance, grants and networking opportunities.

With the theme, ‘Collaboration For Sustainable Empowerment – #whenshewinsyouwin,’ the award which holds November 26th, the ELOY Conference and Awards will host speakers and participants to presentations and panel discussions focusing on the theme of the ELOYs 2021.

Tewa Onasanya, Founder of The ELOY Awards Foundation said she wants people to know and understand the hidden fact that when one woman wins, it increases the chances of other women winning and serves as inspiration for other women to win.

She said, “we are not in competition with one another, we should be collaborating to lift one another up”.

The keynote speaker will be Cecilia Bolajoko Dada, the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and special address on the day will be given by Owen Omogiafo, President Transcorp PLC.

The 13th ELOYs promises to be informative, inspiring and will encourage collaborative efforts to sustain women empowerment.

Other speakers at this year’s conference include Eno Essien, CEO Rheytrak, Sonnia Agu, CEO Sapio Club, Nonye Francic Madu, Psychoterapist, Lotana Ezeogu, Founder Skills Tribe, Ife Durosinmi-Eti, CEO Herconomy, Yetty Ogunnubi, Founder / Lead Publicist The YD Company, Tale Alimi, CEO Owoafara, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, CEO Zaphaire Events and Mabel Aladenusi, Head, Corporate Communications, PR and Digital TVC Communications.

The day will end with the Awards Ceremony in the evening. The ELOY Awards will be presented to 20 women who have been voted for by the public and have fulfilled the criteria of selection of the ELOY Governing Body.

Onasanya said free registration has begun for the ELOY Conference on the 26th of November 2021 and there are opportunities to sponsor a category and exhibit at the 13th ELOY Awards and Conference 2021.