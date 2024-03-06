Elon Musk shades Meta as Facebook, Instagram experience downtime

Elon Musk, the CEO of X shaded meta as Instagram and Facebook experienced downtime on Tuesday.

He posted on X, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working”

Meta has reacted to the global logout being experienced by users of its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram

In a tweet, Andy Stone, spokesperson of Meta, tweeted on X saying:

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,”

Some users on X have expressed that their Facebook account automatically logged them out and attempts to log in proved difficult.

According to CNN, several affected users on Facebook and Instagram had begun to fall out within an hour they experiencing the logouts. Some users found that they had been logged out of their Facebook accounts, while others were notified on Instagram that “something went wrong” and their feeds could not load.

Reactions on other social platforms

Users of Instagram and Facebook in their thousands took to other social platforms to express their disappointment as the platforms experienced downtime thousands of Facebook users have taken to other social media platforms to complain that they are unable to access their accounts on the Meta platform.

There are questions and speculations on the spread as to what must have caused the outage as an official statement from Meta is being expected to explain the downtime.

Some reactions on X

