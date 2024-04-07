Electricity workers threaten strike over recent tariff hike

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has called for the immediate reversal of the recent increase in electricity tariffs, threatening strong action if their demands are not met.

In a statement signed by National President Adebiyi Adeyeye, NUEE condemned the decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to raise tariffs for customers enjoying extended power supply (Band A classification). The new hike sees prices jump from N66 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to N225 kWh.

Adeyeye argued the increase unfairly burdens Nigerians who rely heavily on electricity, particularly low-income households. He emphasized the widening inequality this price shift creates, stating, “This decision blatantly disregards the economic struggles of Nigerian workers, especially considering the uncertain minimum wage situation.”

The NUEE President challenged the notion that electricity subsidies are inherently negative. “Subsidies are not alien even in advanced economies,” Adeyeye said, citing Germany’s support for renewable energy and the US’s low-income household assistance programs.

NUEE’s statement warned of potential strike action if the government fails to reverse the hike. They vowed to protect their members who would otherwise be forced to implement the new tariffs on Nigerians. Adeyeye urged the public to join their cause, stating, “Together, we can compel the government to prioritize the well-being of its citizens over corporate interests.”

The union reiterated their commitment to safeguarding their members’ interests and ensuring equitable access to electricity for all Nigerians.