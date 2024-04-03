Electricity tariff now N225/KWh as NERC approves jumbo increase

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced an increase in the tariff payable by electricity customers under band A category ((Homes that enjoy up to 20 hours of electricity a day) to N225/kWh.

According to NERC, this category of customers constitute about 15 percent of the total Nigerian electricity customers.

NERC has also assured on a speedy provision of meter across these customers to ensure they are not over-billed especially in the new era.

NERC also clarified that the metering rate in this category is up to 80 percent.

This follows the recent increase of base price for natural gas from. $2.18 to $2.42 per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) by Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).