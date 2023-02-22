Elections: NYSC deploys over 200,000 Corp members, unveils distress call centre

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday unveiled a ‘Distress Call Centre’ as part of ensuring the safety of corps members during the general elections which will hold from Saturday.

The Service has also deployed over 200,000 corps members to serve as ad-hoc staff across the country.

Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed who made this known in Abuja, said Corp members constitutes over 75 percent of the total ad-hoc staff deployed for the election. He said the service is working with several security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that Corp members are secured right form where they will be picked up to their respective places to carry out the ad-hoc duties.

Ahmed explained that the distress call centre with the short code 6972 will be manned for 24-hours by personnel of the NYSC, during the entire period of the election. He added that the call centre would enable Corp members get quick response whenever they get into any form of danger.

The DG further warned Corps members against accepting any gift or any form of financial inducement from politicians during the elections, adding that any Corp member who disobeys the rules of the Scheme and that of INEC would be punished accordingly.

Read also: Election: APC urges INEC to declare total number of collected PVCs

The NYSC boss further charged the corps Members to be professional and neutral during the elections. According to him, the Service abides by its ethics of ensuring that no Corp member is deployed to his or her state to ensure credibility.

“Those who are going to participate in this election have already been trained, guidelines have also been given to them, they’re well informed and are willing to give the best.

“I have gone to meet with the security agencies since I took over and every hand is on desk to make sure Corp members are safe. The NYSC officials on their own have sensitize the Corp members on the importance of their security and maintaining the ethics of the election,” the DG said