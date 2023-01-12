Election: Group mobilises grassroots for Obi/Datti presidency

A team of professionals committed to reshaping Nigeria’s political and governance landscape – Value Driven Leadership (VDL), has unveiled Obidient Town Hall Platform to mobilise the grassroots votes for Peter Obi/Yusuff Datti in the 2023 election.

Obi and Datti are presidential and vice presidential candidates, respectively, of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, presidential election.

Obidient Town Hall Platform is a mobile application that mobilises and enhances the organisation of supporters of the LP presidential candidate and his running mate.

The mobile tool, which was launched last weekend in Lagos, is expected to assist the ‘Obidients’ across the country to communicate, coordinate, and plan with one another across wards and polling units by serving as a mobilising and canvassing tool.

Nwamaka Okoye, a co-convener of the VDL, highlighted the town hall platform’s strategic importance to Nigeria and the electioneering process. “Nigeria needs strong electioneering and governance systems to usher in a new generation of leaders. We built the town hall app to turn online advocacy into offline action,” Okoye said.

“With the application, Obidients will receive their day-to-day mandate directly from the campaign, state coordinators, support groups, and polling unit members across the country.

“Furthermore, the app will aid the LP Presidential Campaign Council to monitor and manage an already successful campaign effectively,” she added.

Valentine Ozigbo, the special adviser to Obi on technology and strategic alliances, described the town hall platform as a “game changer”, praising VDL for its contribution to the Obi/Datti presidential campaign.

“I would like to commend VDL for spearheading the Obi/Datti campaign across Nigeria’s 19 northern states and the timely launch of the town hall platform.

“The usefulness of this tool cannot be overstated as it will change the dynamics of this election and help Peter Obi become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Ozigbo remarked.

Akin Osuntokun, the director-general of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, addressed the town hall launch, thanking the team and charging Nigerians not to betray their destiny.

Ibrahim Abdulkarim, the director-general of BIG-TENT hailed the town hall app and described it as a “masterstroke”

“The town hall app is custom-built to organise OBIdients from national, state, LGA, wards, to polling units. The app will enable us to canvas better and monitor votes come February 25, 2023”, said Abdulkarim.