ElectHER moves to champion advocacy on Independent Candidacy Bill

Ibijoke Faborode, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ElectHER

ElectHER, a leading advocate for inclusive governance, has officially launched a website to advance public awareness and support for the Independent Candidacy Bill.

The platform aims to educate Nigerians about the bill, provide real-time updates on its legislative progress, and mobilize public backing for this transformative initiative.

“This bill represents a bold step toward breaking barriers that have historically excluded capable Nigerians from leadership roles,” said Ibijoke Faborode, CEO of ElectHER.

“Independent candidacy doesn’t undermine political parties; instead, it complements them by fostering a more inclusive and competitive democratic environment.”

Sponsored by Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr., the Independent Candidacy Bill proposes amendments to Sections 65, 106, 131, 177, 7, and 221 of Nigeria’s 1999 constitution.

These amendments aim to allow qualified Nigerians to contest elections without affiliation to political parties, creating leadership opportunities for disenfranchised and underrepresented groups and ensuring a fairer, more inclusive democracy.

The bill includes rigorous eligibility criteria to ensure only credible candidates with significant community support can run independently, maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions while empowering citizens.

The newly launched website -serves as a one-stop hub for information on the Bill, featuring: detailed explanations of its provisions and implications, updates on its legislative journey and tools for citizens to voice their support and participate in the advocacy.

“This is a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey toward a fairer and more inclusive democracy,” Faborode added. “With the support of partners like the European Union and the Canadian Fund for Local Initiative, this platform will unite Nigerians in driving this crucial reform.”

ElectHER urges citizens to visit www.independentcandidacybill.ng – the new website to learn more, stay informed, and join the movement for change.

