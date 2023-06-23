El-Eid-Kabir: DSS call on Nigerians to exercise vigilance ahead of festival

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Nigerians to exercise vigilance ahead of next week’s El-Eid-Kabir celebration.

This warning comes after the DSS, the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and Civil Defense in a joint operation, neutralized the activities of Kabir Bala (aka Okwo) and Abubakar Muhammad (aka Abu Direba) of Kogi and Nasarawa states, respectively.

In a statement available to the press on Thursday, Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, DSS, said that they were able to confiscate weapons, phones, charms, cash, a vehicle, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the notorious criminals.

The DSS warning comes after IEDs were discovered in the operation that took place, a device that has been used in most of the bomb explosions orchestrated by terrorists.

He said, “The DSS calls for vigilance prior to the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities. This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

“Operators and patrons of public places including markets, malls etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies. Accordingly, the Service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.”