Emefiele contests DSS detention, says ‘no basis for arrest’

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, to challenge his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, listened to submissions by the legal counsels of Emefiele and the office of the attorney-general regarding the enforcement of a fundamental rights suit filed by the ex-apex bank chief.

In his submission, counsel to Emefiele, Joseph Daudu, argued that contrary to the respondents’ preliminary objection raised against the originating summons on notice, the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

According to him, the offences listed against Emefiele are state offences that the FCT High Court could entertain.

Counsel to the attorney-general of the federation, Tijjani Ghazali, informed the court that the first respondent was challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case brought before it by the applicant.

The DSS, however, insisted that the detention of the suspended CBN governor was lawful.