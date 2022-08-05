Court reschedules Ekweremadu’s trial for May 2023

Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s trial over the allegation of organ harvesting of a 21-year-old man has been rescheduled to May 2023 by the British court overseeing the matter. The reason given was that that date was the earliest they could get following numerous strikes within the British legal system.

According to AriseTV, the trial, which resumed Thursday, failed to get a plea bargain only for Beatrice Ekweremadu’s trial to be rescheduled to November 31, with the official trial set to begin in May 2023.

Prior to Thursday’s outcome, the prosecutors claimed they planned to have the 21-year-old man’s kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter, who suffers from severe kidney disease.

Read also: Organ transplant: UK court grants Ekweremadu’s wife bail

They also claim that the 21-year-old is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London. This comes despite counter-claims by the Ekweremadus’ that he was in agreement to donate his kidney to help the sick girl.

The BBC reported that it was the alleged mistreatment as a “slave” that pushed him to escape the custody of the Ekweremadus and report to Staines police station in Surrey.