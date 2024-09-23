Eko revenue plus summit targets increased revenue

Joko Okupe, founder of Marq Sikyor Africa.

The Eko Revenue Plus Summit (ERPS) is targeting to explore new strategies that can help close the budget deficit and increase state revenue, allowing for greater investments in public infrastructure and social welfare programmes, according to the organisers.

The ERPS earlier scheduled for September will now be held from October 22 to 23, 2024 at Eko Hotel and Towers, Lagos.

The event organisers said this change has been made to accommodate wider participation of stakeholders and meet the summit’s objectives of delivering cutting-edge solutions to unlock new sources of revenue for Lagos State.

Read also: Eko Revenue Plus Summit seen driving public-private partnerships for sustainable growth

The headline sponsor, Wema Bank, and co-sponsor, AlphaBeta, remain committed to supporting this significant event, which is set to be a landmark in public-private sector collaborations for the state’s financial future. The ERPS will bring together leading experts, business executives, investors, policymakers, and key players across multiple industries to discuss and explore innovative approaches to revenue generation.

This maiden edition will focus on five key sectors of the Lagos economy. These sectors are property, digital economy, informal sector, energy and circular economy.

Read also: Eko Revenue Summit targets N5trn IGR for Lagos

Joko Okupe, CEO of Modo Ante, the organisers of the summit, in collaboration with the Lagos State government, said: “By leveraging technology and innovation, we can unlock ‘new money’ that will provide economic opportunities for Lagosians, more revenue for the government to enhance Lagos State’s ability to improve lives and livelihoods of Lagosians on all fronts.”