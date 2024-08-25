Eko Revenue Plus Summit seen driving public-private partnerships for sustainable growth

Stakeholders in politics and private sector have seen a strengthened public private sector partners that will drive sustainable economic growth after proposed Eko Revenue Plus Summit.

According to them, landmark event aimed at enhancing the revenue generation capabilities of Lagos State through robust public-private partnerships (PPP) will impact the lives of citizens.

The summit scheduled for September 25-26 – 2024 in Lagos is expected to be a catalyst for sustainable economic development, bringing together government agencies, private sector players, and international experts.

The Summit will focus on the critical role of PPPs in driving economic development across key sectors such as property and real estate, digital economy, circular economy, energy/IPP, and the informal sector. By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, Lagos State aims to unlock new revenue streams and create a more vibrant and inclusive economy.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Ogungbo Abdul-Kabir Opeyemi, the special adviser to the Governor on Taxation and Revenue, commended the Lagos State Development plan 2052 and his well thought out T.H.E.M.E.S + Agenda.

He highlighted the critical role the Summit will play in supporting the Governor’s agenda by shaping the future of Lagos State’s economy.

He affirmed that, “The Eko Revenue Plus Summit is not just an event; it is a strategic initiative designed to unlock new opportunities for businesses and investors in Lagos State by focusing on key sectors that are poised for growth”.

He also applauded Modo Ante, a pioneer Governance, Public Sector, & Political Organizations Consultancy for initiating this idea that clearly demonstrates the reality of public-private partnership.

He emphasized the importance of PPPs in achieving the state’s economic goals. “Public-private partnerships are essential for the sustainable development of Lagos State. The Eko Revenue Plus Summit will provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration between the public and private sectors, ensuring that we leverage the expertise, resources, and innovation of our partners to drive economic growth.”

Ogungbo called on business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the unique opportunities presented by the Summit. “This is a prime opportunity for businesses to engage with policymakers, gain insights into new revenue streams, and explore potential partnerships that can drive economic success.”

Bamijoko Okupe, the founder/CEO of Modo Ante, in his presentation expressed his satisfaction in the partnership with the Lagos State Government and other private sector stakeholders. “We are privileged to collaborate with the Lagos State Government on this initiative, a relationship that embodies the spirit of public-private cooperation. This collaboration aims to harness the best of both sectors to unlock new revenue potentials, ensuring that Lagos State continues to thrive and meets the needs of its citizens.

Fielding questions from the press at the conference, Okupe said that the collaboration with the Lagos State Government and other partners defines the transformative potential of PPPs.

“The success of Lagos State’s economy lies in our ability to work together. The Eko Revenue Plus Summit will highlight successful PPP models and inspire new collaborations that will benefit both the public and private sectors.” He also emphasised the importance of innovation in driving Lagos State’s economic growth.

Speaking further, he said that, “Sustainability is also key, as the initiatives and solutions discussed will focus on long-term, sustainable revenue generation practices that ensure economic stability and growth. By adopting these practices, the State will not only boost its current revenue but also secure its economic future and that of Lagosians.”