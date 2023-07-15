Eko Bridge: Lagos announces 24-hour closure on Sunday

Barely one week after its reopening, Eko Bridge in Lagos will be closed again for 24 hours on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Lagos State government, which announced the closure on Saturday in a statement, explained that the action was to enable palliative work to be done on the bridge.

“The closure is for immediate remedial palliative works by the Lagos State public works in conjunction with the federal ministry of works and housing,” Abdulhafiz Toriola, permanent secretary, ministry of Transportation, Lagos, explained.

He added that the closure was to allow uninterrupted palliative adjustment of the bridge, pointing out that the palliative work was necessary to complement the newly re-opened Apongbon Bridge.

Toriola assured motorist of hassle-free driving experience as the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel would be deployed to control and manage traffic around C.M.S, Marina, Ijora, and other alternative routes on the Lagos Island and Mainland.

Additionally, he said, alternative routes have been made available to serve the period of repair.

According to him, motorists coming from the Mainland/Surulere going to Lagos Island are advised to make use of Ijora-Olopa/Causeway to Carter Bridge (Idumota) to connect their desired destinations.

Alternatively, they can connect Costain to Iganmu through Ijora-Oloye via Ijora Causeway to Carter Bridge (Idumota), for their desired destinations.

Toriola advised motorists coming from Lagos Island going to Surulere/Mainland to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota) through Iddo/Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay for their desired destinations.

Such motorists could also connect Carter Bridge(Idumota) through Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Headquarters to Eko Bridge inwards Costain/Alaka for their desired destinations.

“Motorists can equally make use of the Third Mainland Bridge through Adekunle to connect Herbert Macaulay to link their desired destinations,” he said.

He appealed to all road users to cooperate with the traffic managers during the palliative works to enhance seamless movement.

Eko and Apongbon bridges, which had been closed to traffic in the last 16 months, was reopened last weekend by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, bringing huge relief to Lagos motorists who had been passing through hell to commute between the Island and Mainland areas of Lagos.