Ejiofor, Ethnos IT Solutions’ CEO, receives African Leadership Excellence Award 2022

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ethnos IT Solutions Limited, Peter Ejiofor, has been recognised as one of the leading cyber security entrepreneurs in Africa.

The recognition was given to him by African Business Leadership Magazine United Kingdom for his track record of business leadership and value creation in the information security space in Nigeria and Africa.

Ejiofor was one of the few Nigerians recognised, while other Nigerians like Heritage Banks CEO, Ifie Sekkibo, CEO of United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade, managing director of Centuari Emmanuel, Nwogbo among others received other various recognitions.

It is interesting to note that over the years, Peter Ejiofor has shown and demonstrated that indigenous firms can offer top notch cybersecurity solutions to Nigerian firms.

Read also: Nord Motors, UNILAG sign agreement to build Africa’s first on-campus auto plant

Speaking on the award, he said: “I thank the organisers of this award for recognising my efforts in the IT security ecosystem.

“The journey has not been an easy one, we continue to strive to push the boundaries of secure and improved business environments and these years have taught me better ways of delivering IT services especially in the area of cyber security. I hope to keep improving.

The winners of the ABLA awards emerged through an intensely contested 3-step points-based selection process that included nomination; online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the final review of the editorial board.

The African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), a flagship programme of the African Leadership Magazine London, recognises exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievements in the African business landscape, as well as contributions to the continent’s inclusive socio-economic growth and development.

The 12th edition of the awards presentation ceremony held on July 4, 2022 at the House of Lords, London on the sidelines of the Africa summit London with the theme, ‘Rethinking African Trade & Partnership Possibilities.”