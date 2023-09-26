Eil-ul-Maulid: FG declares Wednesday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, September 27, 2023 as public holiday to celebrate this year Eil-ul- Maulid muslim event. The celebration signifies the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, conveyed his congratulations to Muslims on this special occasion and encouraged them to embrace the virtues of love, patience, tolerance, and perseverance demonstrated by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

This announcement comes through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

The statement partly read, “The Minister congratulates all Muslim faithful both home and in the diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

“His admonition to Nigerians is to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and

perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) exemplified.

“Tunji-Ojo also urged Nigerians, especially our youths, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition toward fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class, and ethnicity, and join hands with President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable Nation that all citizens will be proud of.”