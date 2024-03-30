Eight arrested in connection with Police killing in Delta

At least eight suspects believed to be linked to the brutal murder of six police officers in Ughelli, Delta State have been arrested, the Police is reporting. The killings occurred on two separate occasions – February 23, 2023, and February 26, 2023.

The officers were first ambushed while on a fact-finding mission and later attacked during a rescue operation. The arrests were made as part of an intensified investigation into the crime, with authorities working to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The announcement of the arrests was made in a press statement by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police. ACP Adejobi revealed that five suspects were initially taken into custody shortly after the incident. With the cooperation of these suspects, three additional individuals were apprehended at different locations.

Currently, the arrested suspects are being held in custody and are actively assisting with the ongoing investigation. ACP Adejobi emphasized that once the investigations are concluded, the suspects will be charged and brought before the court for prosecution.

“The Nigeria Police Force has made significant progress in the investigation into the tragic incident that occurred in Ughelli, Delta State on 23rd February, 2023, where officers on a fact finding mission were ambushed, and 26th February, 2023, where other officers on a rescue mission were also ambushed, resulting in the death of six policemen, while six others are still missing in action.

“Following intensive investigative efforts, the police have apprehended eight (8) suspects in connection with the brutal ambush attack. Five (5) suspects were initially arrested shortly after the incident, and an additional three (3) suspects have been apprehended, at different locations, following the statements and cooperation of the initially arrested suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to eight (8).

“The arrested suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. While the Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this reprehensible act, and many alike, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively. The Police assures that the suspects will soon have their day in court, with credible evidence, once investigations are concluded.

“The Nigeria Police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.

“We wish to reiterate that killers of our officers in this extant case, and many others, have murdered peace, and none of them will go unpunished,” the statement reads.

The swift action taken by the Nigeria Police in apprehending these suspects demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement to ensuring that justice is served for the fallen officers and their families. The arrests mark a significant step forward in the pursuit of accountability and closure in this tragic case.

The nation eagerly awaits further developments in the investigation as authorities work tirelessly to uncover the truth behind the gruesome killing of the six police officers in Ughelli, Delta State.