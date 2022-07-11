Eidr-el-Kabir: Reflect on mood of the nation as you celebrate, Olubadan charges Moslems

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has charged Moslems to take note of the mood of the nation as they celebrate, stressing that the level of insecurity in the land is of serious concern and that notice must be taken of this very important aspect of the nation’s life in the course of the celebration.

“It is very important that we do everything with moderation and shun anything that can trigger violence,” Olubadan added.

Oba Balogun, in a statement signed on his behalf by his Media Aide, Oladele Ogunsola and made available to journalists in Ibadan, also counseled that the occasion should be used to prayerfully intercede for the country not only to succeed in her current war against insurgency and other challenges, but also to have a peaceful, free and fair election come 2023.

He reminded Nigerians that the next year election was capable of making or mar the country.

While congratulating the Moslems across the country on the occasion of this year’s Eidr-el-Kabir celebration, he charged them to deeply reflect on the historical and religious background of the annual celebration.

He urged the adherents of Islamic faith not to be carried away by wining and dining that the slaughtering of rams would naturally attract, but the essence of the revered and significant event.

Asking the Islamic faithful to let the spirit of sacrifice occasioned by total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah as demonstrated by the patriarch of the religion, Ibrahim (PBUH) be their guide, the monarch maintained that it was only by that the purpose of the celebration would not be lost.

According to him, “As we join our compatriots across the globe to celebrate the all important religious festival, we should be mindful of the purpose of what we are celebrating. We must be conscious of the eternal love of the Almighty Allah for mankind, the undiluted faith in Him as well as total submission to His will which all manifested when the event that culminated into this celebration was originally held.

“It is also a time for sober reflection on the practice of Islam in the country. How loving are we to our fellow Muslims? How loving are we to our fellow citizens that do not share our religious belief? Are we worthy of people that others would want to follow and seek our Allah for the purpose of worshipping Him? All these are what we should also ponder on as we celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir,” the statement added.