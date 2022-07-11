Eid-el-Kabir: Abiodun greets Moslem faithful, calls for moderate celebration

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has felicitated Moslem faithful in the state on the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, with the call to celebrate with moderation.

Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Friday, noted that as Moslems all over the world celebrate the festival, it is time to merry and share with the loved ones, urging Moslems in the state to ensure they also share goodies with the less-privileged.

He further urged them to be guided by the faith, perseverance and obedience demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim when he was reminded by God to fulfill his promise of sacrificing his son, if he was blessed with a child.

Abiodun, who said the country was presently going through challenges, called on the adherents of Islamic religion to use the festival and offer prayer for Nigeria, particularly on security and economy.

“I felicitate Moslems in our dear state for joining Muslim Umah all over the world to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir. As we are aware, this is one festival that symbolises Allah’s blessings and love for mankind, I urge our Muslims brothers in observing this important act of worship.

“As we know that the country is being confronted with challenges, particularly, security, I want to enjoin our Muslim brothers to celebrate with moderation. And as Islam preaches, they should also remember the poor and share the merry with them.

“Similarly, the festival must be used to invoke Allah’s mercy on our country, state and homes, especially at this period our nation is faced with banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and insurgency,” Abiodun was quoted to have stated in the statement.

He, however, reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing good governance and conducive ambience for businesses and investment to thrive in the state, with the aim of making life more meaningful to the people.