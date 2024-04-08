Eid-ul-Fitr :Sultan of Sokoto announces April 10 marks end of Ramadan fast

In a statement released Monday evening, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), declared Wednesday, April 10th, as the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Sultan’s decision follows reports from the National Moon Sighting Committees across the country, confirming the non-sighting of the crescent moon signifying the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

Professor Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, signed the statement. It announced that the Sultanate Council accepted the committees’ reports and declared Wednesday, April 10th, 2024, as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH.

“His Eminence, the Sultan, extends his warmest greetings to the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and prays for Allah’s continued guidance and blessings upon them,” the statement reads. “The Sultan urges the Muslim faithful to maintain their prayers for peace, progress, and development of our nation. He also wishes all Muslims a joyous Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.”

This announcement aligns with the decision made in Saudi Arabia, where officials confirmed the non-sighting of the crescent moon on Monday, April 8th. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed in both countries on Wednesday, April 10th.