Eid-Fitr celebration in pictures Olawale Amoo Apr 21, 2023 On April 21, 2023, Muslims around the world observed Eid-Fitr Prayers, after Ramadan fasting. We bring you sights from the the Ile Zik Praying Ground, Ikeja, Lagos. Muslims perform eid-fitr prayer after the 30days Ramadan. Sheriff Habeeb AbdulMojeed, chief imam of Agege Central Mosques Hausa Community, Lagos State, giving his simon at the prayer ground. Muslims member performing ablution. Cross section of female Muslims at the prayer ground. Picture of a military officer praying with his rifle at the prayer ground. Man selling prayer mat at the prayer ground. Picture of youth having fun at the prayer ground. Picture of a man praying at the prayer ground.