EID-EL-MAULUD: Nigeria Needs To Pray For Peace And Prosperity – Akande-Sadipe

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, chairman of, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, has charged Nigerians to pray for the peace and prosperity of the nation.

In a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Olamilekan Olusada, the Oluyole Federal Constituency representative joined millions of Muslims to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Maulud in good spirit and in the spirit of oneness.

She urges the citizens of Oluyole and Nigerians home and in the diaspora to show love to one another regardless of political differences, ethnic, tribe, religious and cultural diversity and to promote peaceful coexistence as a Nation.

She said, “I rejoice with all Muslim brethren on the celebration of this year’s Eid Maulud and urge Nigerians to Pray for peace and prosperity in the Nation.”

Akande-Sadipe added “This is a celebration of the birth of our dear Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) who demonstrated over his live, that we can co-exist and prosper through peace. To be a greater nation we need to follow the exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad(SAW) and emulate the teachings and leadership qualities of the Holy Prophet, by a life of non-violence, love and harmony.”

“Nigeria needs to drive peace, stability and prosperity in sub-Saharan Africa. Without a peaceful, democratic and economically thriving Nigeria, it would be hard to get governance right in the region” She added.

The Lawmaker also revealed that Nigeria’s population is projected to surpass that of the United States by 2050 and it will be impossible to co-exist as a nation of stability and prosperity without a peaceful, democratic and economically thriving Nigeria.

May the Almighty Bless Nigeria, Happy Eid-El-Maulud,” she said.