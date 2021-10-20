EndSARSMemorial: Nigeria Police arrest protesters, harass journalists

The Nigerian Police have arrested some protesters at the Lekki tollgate — venue of the #EndSARSMemorial protest.

According to the account of Moechievous, a member of the Feminist Coalition. This Coalition is one of the big civil society organisation that championed the EndSars campaign.

One of those arrested was a journalist identified as Abisola Alawode from Legit.ng while the others include Achebe Okechukwu, and Okechukwu Peter, alongside some yet to be identified protesters who were seen carrying placards.

“Some of the detainees spoke to journalists while in the police vehicle; this reportedly infuriated the officers as they drove off the van to an undisclosed location,” she added on her verified social media handle.

From a video shared by Moechievous, Alawode, a journalist with Legit.ng was dragged by his belt to the police van parked nearby.

He confirmed to his colleagues that he had misplaced his Identity card in transit but had his car parked somewhere around with a driver’s licence in it.

Alawode also alleged that the officers hit him inside their van.

Another journalist from Arise TV was also said to have been harassed by security operatives for not hanging his ID card on his neck but he was not arrested as other journalists rallied around in his defence.

“They asked us to stop recording or taking pictures, thereafter they attempted to forcefully take the pictures from our reporters,” An Arise Tv reporter said on national television.

The police had warned that anyone coming to the Lekki tollgate must come with a form of identification.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday, said the command would deploy all legitimate means to stop or neutralise the planned protests to mark the #EndSARS anniversary.