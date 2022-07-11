Eid-el-kabir: Ogbomoso Recreation Club President, Oladeji-Johnbrown, tasks Moslems on peace, tolerance

The President of Ogbomoso Recreation Club (ORC), Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown has urged Moslems to live up to the tenets of their religion by being peaceful and tolerant of the belief of other Nigerians.

In a press release marking this year’s ‘Eid-el-kabir Oladeji-Johnbrown said, “We rejoice with Muslim Ummah as they celebrate the ‘Eid-el-kabir festival, we call on them to use the occasion to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran.”

Oladeji-Johnbrown who is a renowned international finance czar lamented at the current state of insecurity requesting the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and particularly indigenes of Ogbomoso to pray for the restoration of peace.

According to him, “We have been experiencing grave security challenges nation-wide for some years. We have lost many people and properties. Let our Muslim brothers use this festival to pray for unity, peace and development of Nigeria as well as the restoration of normalcy in the nation. We must all support genuine efforts at promoting security in our communities and the nation at large.”

He reminded Muslims that `Eid-el-kabir teaches everyone the true meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with God and relationships with one another. The ORC president added, “As Muslims, the stories of prophets Ibrahim and Ismail teach us submission and sacrificial giving to God as well as taken the whole humanity as one.”

On the forth-coming general election, Oladeji-Johnbrown urged politicians and their supporters to eschew violence and all other forms of evil.

“As we approach 2023 general election, let us avoid hate speech, ethnic profiling and discrimination and violence of any kind,” he said.