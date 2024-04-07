Eid-el-Fitr: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

The federal government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, announced the public holidays in a congratulatory message to the Islamic faithful in the country.

The minister congratulated all Muslims in the country for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He called on faithful to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“The Minister wishes all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prays that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with everyone and our Great Nation,” the statement reads.

Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of unity to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.