Ehingbeti Summit: Lagos to care for 40m population by 2050

The Lagos State Government has stated that the Ehingbeti Summit scheduled to hold on October 11 and 12, 2022, would unveil a 30 year development plan for the Lagos population expected to hit 40 million by 2050.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State, at the Private-Public Partnership pre-Ehingbeti stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos, said the State is projecting the Lagos State to reach over 40 million in 2050, adding that the plan is being developed to cater for the increasing population of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy Government, Kadri Hamzat, said the State cannot stop the influx of people entering the State in droves, hence the need to develop a plan to provide for the increasing future population.

He however, stated that the forum was organised to sensitise key stakeholders on this year’s summit while also seeking inputs of stakeholders in the proposed 30 year Lagos development plan.

He said the essence of the Summit is to provide opportunities for private sector individuals, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Lagosians to be part of the developmental process of the State.

According to him, the Summit is a private-sector driven initiative that has achieved its purpose to a very large extent courtesy of the meticulous and effective implementation of various ideas and suggestions that have emanated from the robust discussions and brainstorming sessions led by highly knowledgeable and experienced personalities from Nigeria and overseas.

“Most of the key infrastructure that has transformed Lagos and pioneering ideas were actually things that came out of previous Summits and it speaks to the quality of the Summit, the people that are involved and how Lagosians actually perceives this Summit,” he stated.

He pointed out that the State is the only subnational in the world that is funding its rail project on its balance sheet, saying that in other parts of the world.

“This is why it is taking time, but we are audacious and we know we can do it and the people of Lagos deserve it. We have remained committed to taking lessons from these Summits through implementation of its resolutions and the ninth edition I can assure you will not be different,” he assured.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Lagos Economic Summit Group, Samuel Egube, said the ninth Summit is themed “Charting the paths to sustainable socio-economic growth” and borne out of a strong desire by the Lagos State government to accelerate economic growth and development in Lagos.

He said the Summit which started in 2000, has been convening and putting together both local and foreign participants, stakeholders in the public and private sectors, who indeed have interest in Lagos.

He added that the Summit had also brought together men and women from the Academia, multilateral and other development institutions to add a significant amount of value to Lagos.

In his words: “It is the belief of us in Lagos that Lagos State prospers as a result of the commitment Lagosians show to participate in governance while also committing their efforts to the future of Lagos.

He assured that the Lagos State government would continue to protect trade, business activities, noting that the future of Lagos relies on economic activities.

He added that the Summit is one of its platforms that demonstrates its commitment to listening to the people of Lagos in the various sectors of the economy and also an accountability platform for the State government to account for what it has implemented.

“Ehingbeti is proof that we will continue to pursue transparency, commitment of accountability to governance. We will always go round Lagos in all the divisions before a budget comes to give an account of what we have agreed at the last consultative forum and show the path for the future.

On his part, the Senior Principal, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Olayinka Majekodunmi, said the Lagos development plan would help accomplish the vision of the State.

Introducing the plan to the audience, he said four strategic dimensions have been prioritised and defined in the Lagos State development plan.

“The first is to ensure that Lagos has a thriving economy with adequate jobs and strategic investments to sustain the growth of Lagos. The second dimension of the plan is that Lagos would be a human centric city where Lagosian would have access to affordable and world class education, health care and social services. The third dimension which is model infrastructure, is that Lagos will have reliable and sufficient infrastructure that meets the needs of a 21st century city while the fourth dimension which is really foundational is effective governance ensuring that Lagos would have a supportive and enabling environment that creates opportunities for all Lagosians,” he said.

He said the plan would also prioritise 20 focus areas across the four dimensions that would help Lagos achieve the objectives that have been set.

The president, LCCI, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole, reaffirms the Chamber’s commitment to working with Lagos to achieve a better Lagos for all.

He said the forum reflects the State’s appreciation of the role of the private sector to the development and transformation of Lagos.

Temiloluwa Bamgbose