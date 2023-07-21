Egypt to strengthen ties with Nigeria in agriculture, education, telecom

Egypt is looking to strengthen ties with Nigeria in agriculture, higher education, and telecommunications, Ihab Awad, the country’s ambassador to Nigeria, has said.

Awad announced this at a ceremony to mark the country’s national day late on Thursday in Abuja. He said that the partnership would also extend to other critical areas, including renewable energy, irrigation, tourism and water management.

“I must underscore that Nigeria and Egypt are redefining and readapting their long-standing and historic ties,” he added.

The envoy said that the two countries would also deepen ties to tackle insecurity and achieve meaningful growth in both countries.

“Our two countries have taken significant strides in recent years in strategic areas, including our flourishing partnership in countering-terrorism and de-radicalisation.

“To this end, Egypt is determined to work with the new administration of President Bola Tinubu to jointly forge a modern and forward-looking partnership around the key components of sustainable peace and development.”

The envoy said that Egypt was looking to the future with clarity of vision and determination and was proud of its role in the struggle for peace, progress and prosperity in Africa.

“Through the conversations at the annual Aswan Forum on sustainable peace and development, Egypt is re-envisaging, together with our African family members, a new path to a brighter future for Africa.

“Nigeria’s efforts to defeat the insurgency in Borno State was the highlight of the third edition of the Aswan Forum last year.

“As a result, the Cairo International Centre on Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding, implemented two important programmes for Borno State last December in Maiduguri under the auspices of the governor of Borno State.’’