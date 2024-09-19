Egbetokun deploys Tunji Disu, two other police commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, ordered the redeployment of three commissioners of police to other commands.

This was disclosed by Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, stating that the redeployment is part of “efforts to strategically emplace a police force well efficient for effective policing.”

The deployed police commissioners are Olatunji Disu, Commissioner of Police in Rivers state, who has now been transferred to the Federal Capital Territory, and Abaniwonda Olufemi is now the new police commissioner in Rivers. He was redeployed from Delta State; while Peter Opara, formerly FCT police commissioner, has been transferred to head Delta police command.

Following the approval of the Police Service Commission, Egbetokun also deployed four police commissioner for Lagos, Abia, Ebonyi, and Akwa Ibom state commands.

Isah Danladi Nda is now the new CP for Abia command; Olarewaju Ishola Olawale for Lagos command; Anthonia Adaku Uche Anya for Ebonyi command and Festus Eribo for Akwa Ibom command.

Adejobi noted that the posting reflects the mission of the IGP to strategically reposition the Police Force and ensure maximum utilization of human resources available to the Force.

The IGP urged the new CPs of state commands to ensure diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties and adopt innovations that could mitigate security challenges in their respective areas of responsibility.

“He further encouraged them to key into the police reform plans, which will help the progress of the Nigeria Police Force and the growth of the country in general,” said Adejobi.